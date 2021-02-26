Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 36.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 47.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 46.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

