Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Alaska Air Group worth $12,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,793 shares of company stock valued at $979,892 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

