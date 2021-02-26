Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,913 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

