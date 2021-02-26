Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

