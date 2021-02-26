Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of UMB Financial worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at $12,864,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,595. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.