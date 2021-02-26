Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of OMAB opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

