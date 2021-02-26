Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 2,777.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 826,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.28% of Lantheus worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 241.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 344.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 72.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $19.15 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.