Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.69 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Copa worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Copa by 132.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Copa by 141.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Copa by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NYSE CPA opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

