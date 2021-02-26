Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193,118 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Shares of DRI opened at $136.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.