Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.56 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of NovoCure worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,151,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $148.90 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day moving average is $134.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.73 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

