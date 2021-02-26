Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.58 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.