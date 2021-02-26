Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.75% of Koppers worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

