Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

