Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of MasTec worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $56,871,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520,163 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MasTec by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 317,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $87.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock worth $2,959,873 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.