Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 52,586 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.49% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $103,326.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,926,817.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

