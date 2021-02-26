Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,284 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.10 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

