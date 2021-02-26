Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Etsy worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $197.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.50. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

