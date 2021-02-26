Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 114,710 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,710 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.78% of Cowen worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.