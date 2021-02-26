Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,939 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $304.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

