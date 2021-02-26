Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,682 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,682 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.57 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

