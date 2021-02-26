Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,814 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,700 shares of company stock worth $34,610,846 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $576.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $625.05.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

