Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,206 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $36.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

