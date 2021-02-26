Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,951 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,951 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.19% of i3 Verticals worth $12,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

