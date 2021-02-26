Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,838,985 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,379,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,838,985 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of New Gold worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in New Gold by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 306,574 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

