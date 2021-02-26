Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,723 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Columbia Banking System worth $12,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $46.07 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.