Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,452 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $365.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

