Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.81.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.
RUTH stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $793.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $23.80.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.
