Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RUTH stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.98 million, a P/E ratio of -61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

