S Robson Walton Sells 289,560 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90.

On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18.

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59.

WMT stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $129.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 19.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

