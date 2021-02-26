Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,189.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $66,189.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.