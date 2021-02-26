Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

SAFE stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

