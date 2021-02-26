salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $11.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.93. 722,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.30.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

