salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $260.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $260.00 price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.30.

CRM traded down $12.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 679,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

