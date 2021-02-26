salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $300.00 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.30.

Shares of CRM traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.29. 466,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

