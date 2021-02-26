salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $273.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $252.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.30.

salesforce.com stock traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,684. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

