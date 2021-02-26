salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $240.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. salesforce.com traded as low as $216.34 and last traded at $216.50. 20,321,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 7,407,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.08.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRM. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.30.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

