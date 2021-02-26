San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Shares Gap Down to $36.00

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 33.90 ($0.44). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 34.90 ($0.46), with a volume of 95,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on San Leon Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 19.16 and a quick ratio of 19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.21. The firm has a market cap of £157.02 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

