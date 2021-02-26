Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.96.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.