Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Issues Earnings Results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $152.50. 221,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,114. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $158.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

