Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Sandfire Resources Limited (ASX:SFR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from Sandfire Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$4.21.
About Sandfire Resources
