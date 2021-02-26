Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) were down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Sandston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDON)

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.