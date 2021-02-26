Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head to Head Survey

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sandstorm Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Barrick Gold 0 1 13 1 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $13.32, indicating a potential upside of 120.11%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $31.56, indicating a potential upside of 69.06%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 13.18 $16.40 million $0.09 67.22 Barrick Gold $9.72 billion 3.42 $3.97 billion $0.51 36.61

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% Barrick Gold 24.81% 5.63% 3.82%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Sandstorm Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

