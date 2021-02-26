Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $10.64 million and $8,473.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.32 or 0.00699924 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment

Santiment Network Token Token Trading

