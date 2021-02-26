Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

About Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.