Sapien (SPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $961,008.77

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Sapien has a market cap of $961,008.77 and approximately $330.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapien has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapien

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

