Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 14,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.99. 319,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $204.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

