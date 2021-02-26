Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 64,591 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.49. 626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $77.34.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

