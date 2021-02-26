Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 37,809 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,809 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 447,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,992. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

