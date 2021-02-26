Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

