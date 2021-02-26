Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 179,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,439. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18.

